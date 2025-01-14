Stan Lee Universe's Excelsiors Gains Momentum: Emmy And Peabody Winner Aaron J. Waltke Joins The Team

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legible Inc. (CSE: READ) (OTCQB: LEBGF) (FSE: D0T) ("Legible" / "Company") is thrilled to share exciting news for fans of superhero tales and graphic novels: and Peabody Award-winning writer Aaron J. Waltke has joined the creative force behind Stan Lee Universe's The Excelsiors series as Co-Lead Writer. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in the journey of Legible and Kartoon Studios (NYSE American: TOON), underscoring their commitment to pushing storytelling boundaries and honoring Stan Lee's iconic legacy.

Aaron J. Waltke, celebrated for his dynamic narratives on acclaimed television series such as Star Trek: Prodigy and Guillermo del Toro's Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, brings an extraordinary wealth of creativity and expertise to The Excelsiors. Renowned for crafting compelling characters and multi-layered stories that captivate audiences worldwide, Waltke's talent promises to elevate the series to unparalleled heights.

Reflecting on his new role, Waltke shared:“It's an honour to contribute to a series that not only celebrates Stan Lee's groundbreaking contributions to the comic book world but also explores the immense potential of graphic novels as a storytelling medium. His ideas were profoundly relevant -- and shockingly prescient -- to the issues our world faces today, and I'm excited to weave tales that pay tribute to Stan's legacy while inspiring a new generation of readers.”

The Excelsiors, a cornerstone of the Stan Lee Universe, continues Stan Lee's tradition of innovation and imagination. Featuring a fresh lineup of superheroes embodying Lee's ideals, the series bridges classic themes with modern insights, appealing to devoted fans and first-time readers alike. The project's mission is clear: to honour the past while envisioning the future of superhero storytelling.

Michael Uslan, Originator and Executive Producer of the Batman film franchise and Co-Writer on The Excelsiors, expressed his enthusiasm:“Having Aaron J. Waltke join the team is an incredible moment for The Excelsiors. His unparalleled narrative prowess aligns seamlessly with the vision of this series. I've known Aaron since his days as a student in my comic book course at Indiana University, where his talent was immediately evident. I have no doubt that Stan himself would be proud to see Aaron bring his stories to life.”

Angela Doll, Chief Publishing and Operations Officer at Legible, echoed these sentiments:“I couldn't be more delighted to welcome Aaron J. Waltke to the Excelsiors team. His dedication to storytelling and his ability to reimagine the superhero genre will undoubtedly propel this series to new creative heights. It's an exciting time for all of us at Legible as we continue to honour Stan Lee's extraordinary legacy.”

With Aaron J. Waltke's visionary touch, The Excelsiors is poised to redefine the superhero genre. The first installment of the series is set to launch in the coming months, with more thrilling updates on the horizon.

About Stan Lee

Kartoon Studios owns a controlling interest in Stan Lee Universe and manages all aspects of the Stan Lee brand including his name, likeness, signature, voice, and consumer products licensing, as well as characters created by Stan post-Marvel. Known by his signature phrase“Excelsior!”. Stan Lee is one of the most prolific and legendary creators of all time. As Marvel's editor-in-chief, Stan "The Man" Lee helped build a universe of interlocking continuity, one where fans felt as if they could turn a street corner and run into a superhero from Spider-Man to the Fantastic Four, Thor, Iron Man, the Hulk, the X-Men, and more. Stan went on to become Marvel's editorial director and publisher in 1972 and was eventually named chairman emeritus. He was the co-creator of characters appearing in 4 of the top 10 box office movies of all time, which featured Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk, Thor, Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, and of course the Avengers, accounting for billions of dollars of revenue for Marvel and the Walt Disney Company. Among Stan's many awards are the National Medal of Arts, awarded by President Bush in 2008, and the Disney Legends Award, received in 2017. He was also inducted into the comic industry's Will Eisner Award Hall of Fame and Jack Kirby Hall of Fame.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) is a global end-to-end creator, producer, distributor, marketer, and licensor of entertainment brands. The Company's IP portfolio includes original animated content, including the Stan Lee brand, and post-Marvel Stan Lee content of over 200 characters through its controlling interest in Stan Lee Universe, as well as“Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba;“Shaq's Garage,” starring Shaquille O'Neal, on Kartoon Channel!;“Rainbow Rangers” on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; the Netflix Original,“Llama Llama,” starring Jennifer Garner, and more.

In 2022, Kartoon Studios acquired Canada's WOW! Unlimited Media, and a material financial interest in its subsidiary, Mainframe Studios, which is one of the most successful animation service houses in the world, producing top brands for 3rd parties, including“Cocomelon,”“Barbie's Playhouse,”“Unicorn Academy,” and“SuperKitties.” Additionally, the company made a strategic investment becoming the largest shareholder in Germany's Your Family Entertainment AG, one of Europe's leading distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families.

Toon Media Networks, the Company's wholly owned digital distribution network, consists of Kartoon Channel!, Frederator Network, and Ameba. Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform with near full penetration of the U.S. market, continually ranked by viewers in the Apple app store at the top of user entertainment apps. Kartoon Channel! and Ameba are available across multiple platforms, including iOS, Android Mobile, Web, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Pluto TV, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling TV, Android TV, Tubi, Xumo, and Samsung and LG Smart TVs. Frederator Network owns and operates one of the largest global animation networks on YouTube, with channels featuring over 2000 exclusive creators and influencers, garnering billions of views annually.

For additional information, please visit .

About Legible

Legible is a groundbreaking, mobile-centric global company specializing in eBooks and audiobook entertainment. Its extensive partnerships encompass four of the Big 5 Publishers, the world's largest eBook distributor, and a wide range of outstanding and innovative publishers of all sizes, enabling Legible to seamlessly deliver millions of multilingual eBooks and audiobooks, transforming any smart device into a source of cutting-edge infotainment.

Legible is revolutionizing mobile-centric eBook and audiobook experiences with interactive AI-driven content in Living Books. Legible's recent release, FrankensteinAI , third in the Company's AI Classics series, reimagines Mary Shelley's masterpiece with animated AI art developed by digital artist Remo Camerota and immersive character-driven AI chatbots, offering readers a uniquely engaging journey through the classic horror tale. Legible is also the exclusive publisher of the My Model Kitchen series of video-enriched Living Cookbooks by former supermodel, talk show host, bestselling author, and celebrity chef Cristina Ferrare, with an AI Sous Chef for each recipe, which have been featured three times on the Drew Barrymore Show and in many other major US media outlets.

As a first mover in the rapidly expanding automotive infotainment market, Legible has partnered with media providers Faurecia Aptoide, Harman Ignite, LiveOne, ACCESS Twine4Car, and Visteon. Legible has the only Android Automotive app with the capacity to deliver both audiobooks and eBooks to drivers and passengers into tens of millions of vehicles around the globe, positioning Legible at the forefront of the new world of in-car infotainment experiences. A recent EdTech Breakthrough Award winner for eLearning Innovation of the Year, Legible is reshaping the digital publishing landscape, committed to gaining a significant market share by providing innovative 21st-century publishing solutions and enriching global reading experiences.

Becoming a member of Legible Unbound for only US$9.99 provides readers access to unbeatable value on unlimited reading and listening, plus exclusive member-only access to Legible's unique Living Books. Please visit Legible.co and discover the place where eBooks come to life.



