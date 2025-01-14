Sea Glass Florida Properties Launches In Saint Petersburg, Welcomes Chris Lampe As Managing Broker

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chris Lampe, Managing BrokerSAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sea Glass Properties , a well-established Caribbean real estate firm, proudly announces its expansion into Florida with the opening of its new office in Saint Petersburg and the appointment of Chris Lampe as Managing Broker. This strategic move marks a significant step in Sea Glass's growth throughout the United StatesChris Lampe brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record to his new role. With a distinguished career spanning international markets and high-performance sales, Chris has a history of success in closing major real estate deals. His extensive local market expertise, combined with this impressive track record, makes him uniquely suited to guide buyers and sellers through the complexities of the Saint Petersburg real estate market.Originally from California, Chris Lampe's diverse background and career have taken him across the globe. His unique experiences-from sailing the Atlantic on a 50-foot sloop to summiting Mount Kilimanjaro-shape his resourceful approach to real estate. Before moving to Saint Petersburg, he was a top 5% real estate agent in the Virgin Islands, demonstrating exceptional success in a competitive market. His international real estate experience provides valuable insights into the needs of Florida's diverse clientele. He holds a degree in Political Science from the University of Oregon.“The launch of Sea Glass Florida Properties and the addition of Chris Lampe as Managing Broker represent a significant step in our strategic expansion across the United States. Chris's expertise and leadership will be instrumental in building a thriving, client-focused real estate business in Saint Petersburg, reflecting our commitment to excellence and personalized service,” said Nick Vanassche, Partner of Sea Glass.Sea Glass Florida Properties is a boutique brokerage offering personalized, results-driven service. We specialize in assisting clients in achieving their real estate goals within one of Florida's most desirable markets.

