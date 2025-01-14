(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical company, today announces that ECRI – leaders in advancing evidence-based healthcare globally - have completed updated Clinical Evidence Assessments of ALLEVYN LIFE Sacrum Foam Dressings and the LEAF Patient Monitoring System. In their latest reports, ECRI upgraded its Evidence Bar ratings for both to favorable * after assessing the most recently published clinical evidence and key outcomes for pressure injury prevention.

The ECRI Evidence Bar provides a visual representation of ECRI's view of the benefits and harms of the technology. Their reports, ratings and conclusions do not constitute a recommendation or endorsement of any product or technology. ECRI is an independent and non-profit organization focused on improving the safety, quality, and cost-effectiveness of health care globally. ECRI's Clinical Evidence Reports are utilized by third-party payers and health care providers as a means of making informed and objective evidence-based decisions.

Smith+Nephew's ALLEVYN LIFE Sacrum Foam Dressing is indicated to manage chronic and acute exudative and granulating wounds on the sacrum and to help prevent sacral pressure injuries. The dressing has a multilayer design that includes a hydrocellular foam pad that indicates when the dressing requires changing,1,2 a perforated adhesive wound contact layer1,3,4 coated with silicone gel, a showerproof breathable outer layer, an absorbent lock-away core,5,6 and a masking layer to hide the exudate.1,2 Due to independent and non-bonded internal layers of the ALLEVYN LIFE Dressing, a layer-on-layer sliding phenomenon occurs and allows for dissipation of mechanical energy that could otherwise be transferred to the patient. This distinct mode of action could help alleviate pressure injury incidence in a patient's skin and in the underlying soft tissues.7

Smith+Nephew's LEAF Patient Monitoring System is a wearable, wireless solution that meets the recommendations in the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP) guidelines.8 The LEAF System is proven to help improve adherence to individualized turn protocols up to 98%9,10 and has been shown to help reduce the odds of developing hospital-acquired pressure injuries (HAPIs) by 73%.10†

Use of the LEAF System helped improve nursing efficiencies,11,12 and generated up to $1.8 million estimated annual cost savings in one facility's critical care units.11,13

“Hospital-acquired pressure injuries represent a significant burden to global healthcare systems and cost an estimated 60,000 lives14 and $26.8 billion15 in the US each year.” said Rohit Kashyap, President Advanced Wound Management at Smith+Nephew.“The ECRI 'favorable' rating for both our ALLEVYN LIFE Sacral Foam Dressing and LEAF Patient Monitoring System further demonstrates Smith+Nephew's commitment to improving healthcare practices and outcomes in pressure injury prevention.”

ALLEVYN LIFE Foam Dressings and the LEAF Patient Monitoring System are part of Smith+Nephew's comprehensive Advanced Wound Management portfolio – shaping what's possible in wound care. To learn more about Smith+Nephew's pressure injury prevention solutions, please click here .

