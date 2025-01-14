The Adhesives and Adhesive-Applying Equipment was valued at USD 2024 in 72.1 Billion, and is expected to reach USD 2029 by 89.9 Billion, rising at a CAGR of 4.50%.

Adhesives and adhesive-applying equipment industries are vital in the ever-changing global economy, providing binding solutions for complex productions in numerous sectors. The function of adhesives and their associated equipment and machinery is to enhance the bonding of the substrates, giving them durability, strength and the ability to meet the requirements in different applications. The effective operation of adhesive equipment ensures consistency, precision and minimal wastage in the substrate surface bonding. Adhesive equipment therefore improves the end user's cost-effectiveness and assists in providing new opportunities in the adhesive market.

For this analysis, the global markets for adhesives and adhesive-applying equipment were segmented into:



Adhesives: By curing technique (e.g., physically hardening, chemically curing, pressure sensitive); by technology (e.g., hot-melt adhesives, solvent-based adhesives, water-based adhesives, reactive adhesives); by chemicals (e.g., acrylic, cyanoacrylate, epoxy, polyurethane, silicone); by end use (e.g., packaging, transportation, building and construction, woodworking, consumer/do-it-yourself [DIY]). Adhesive-applying equipment: By type (e.g., auxiliary equipment, application process equipment, dispensing equipment, unloading equipment). By end user (e.g., packaging, transportation, building and construction, others).

The auxiliary equipment category is further segmented into robotics and automatic, web-handling, curing and other equipment. The application process equipment category is further segmented into spray, dots and beads, wheel, brush and others. The dispensing equipment category is further segmented into holt-melt/dispense, meter mix and others. The unloading equipment category is further segmented into tubes and cartridges, drums, pails and totes, pallets, slats and bricks;

This report also covers the global adhesives and adhesive-applying equipment market's current dynamics, the strategies and trends driving the demand for adhesives, the key manufacturers of these products, recent environmental, social and governance (ESG) developments and a competitive landscape in which companies are operating within this market. A brief profile of the major global manufacturers in this market is also provided. The adhesives and adhesive-applying equipment market is also analyzed from international and regional perspectives to understand the industry's growth potential. The report segments the market by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).

This report provides market estimates and sizes in terms of value ($ million). Market forecasts are given for 2024 through 2029, with 2023 serving as the base year. Regional-level market sizes with respect to segmentation are also provided.

Report Scope:



119 data tables and 50 additional tables

Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Estimates and forecasts for the market size for adhesives and adhesive-applying equipment based on technology, curing technique, chemical, end user and geographical region

Discussion of the technologies involved in the manufacturing of different types of adhesives, including the value of such products produced and used globally as well as in different regions

Analysis of the current market trends, and discussion of the technological and regulatory elements affecting the future market

A discussion of ESG challenges and practices of the industry

Coverage of mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures Profiles of the leading companies, including Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller CO., Dow, Arkema, and Sika AG

Key Attributes:

