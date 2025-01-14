Palmeiras Advances In Copinha, Faces Sport In Third Round

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Globo Esporte reports Palmeiras secured their spot in the third round of the Copa São Paulo. The team defeated Referência 2-1 at Arena Barueri on Monday. Erick Belé and Marcio Victor scored for Palmeiras, while Pedro Duran netted for Referência.



Palmeiras now prepares to face in the next stage. The match is scheduled for Wednesday at Arena Barueri. The exact time remains to be determined. Referência bids farewell to the after this loss.



This victory keeps Palmeiras on track for their third Copinha title. The team previously won the tournament in 2022 and 2023. They aim to maintain their winning streak in this prestigious youth competition.



Erick Belé opened the scoring for Palmeiras in the 18th minute. He headed in a cross from the right, leaving the opposing goalkeeper with no chance to save. This early goal set the tone for the match.



Referência equalized in the 28th minute of the first half. Pedro Duran capitalized on a mistake by Palmeiras goalkeeper Deivid. This error allowed Referência to briefly level the playing field.







Marcio Vitor restored Palmeiras ' lead 12 minutes into the second half. He received an assist from Gilberto and exploited the opponent's goalkeeper's poor positioning.



Vitor's goal proved decisive in securing Palmeiras' advancement. The match showcased Palmeiras' determination to continue their Copinha success.



Their ability to recover from setbacks and secure victory demonstrates their resilience. This quality will be crucial as they face tougher opponents in the later stages of the tournament.

