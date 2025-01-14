Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Benin's Foreign Minister
Date
1/14/2025 4:27:44 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met today with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin HE Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and a number of regional and international issues.
MENAFN14012025000063011010ID1109087626
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.