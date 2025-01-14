عربي


Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Benin's Foreign Minister

1/14/2025

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met today with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin HE Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and a number of regional and international issues.

