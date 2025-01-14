(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rise in the Number of Diseases are Creating a Constant Need for OTC Drugs, Medical Devices, and Diagnostics for disease Management
The "OTC Drugs, Medical Devices and Diagnostics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The OTC Drugs, Medical Devices and Diagnostics market was valued at USD 251.7 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 359.7 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.40%.
Report Scope
This report provides detailed information and estimates through 2029 and market shares for key market players. It details the market size of OTC drugs, medical devices, and diagnostics based on products and applications. Based on product, OTC drugs, medical devices, and diagnostics are categorized into OTC drugs (pharmaceutical drugs and vitamin and mineral supplements) and OTC devices and diagnostics (monitoring devices, therapeutic devices, and diagnostic devices and kits). Based on application, the report is segmented into respiratory disorders, orthopedic diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, ENT disorders, skin disorders, sleep disorders, and other disorders.
The report includes:
36 data tables and 69 additional tables An up-to-date overview of the global markets for OTC drugs, medical devices and diagnostics Analysis of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029 Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by product type, application, and geographic region Discussion of how the rise in the number of diseases are creating a constant need for OTC drugs, medical devices, and diagnostics for disease management A look at the key market drivers and restraints that will shape the market for OTC drugs, medical devices, and diagnostics over the next five years (2024-2029) A discussion on ESG challenges and practices in the industry Review of patents issued for OTC drugs, medical devices, and diagnostics Assessment of the vendor landscape, including the market shares of leading companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments, product launches, and other strategic developments Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Haleon Group of Co., Kenvue, Sanofi, and Bayer AG
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 139
| Forecast Period
| 2024-2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $251.7 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $359.7 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 7.4%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Introduction Types of OTC Products Pharmaceutical OTC Drugs Vitamin and Mineral Supplements OTC Medical Devices and Diagnostics Advantages and Disadvantages of OTC Drugs, Medical Devices, and Diagnostics Cost Savings Analysis PESTLE Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Buyers: High Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Moderate Potential of New Entrants to the Market: Moderate Competition in the Industry: High Threat of Substitutes: Moderate to High Regulatory Landscape North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Dynamics Market Drivers Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Expanding Geriatric Populations Increasing Health Awareness Growing Online Sales Channels and Telehealth Platforms Market Restraints Presence of Alternative Methods Market Opportunities Emerging Economies Market Challenges Misuse and Interactions of OTC Drugs and Medical Devices Data Privacy and Security Concerns
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
Emerging Technologies Advanced Drug Delivery Advanced Wearable Sensors Artificial Intelligence Clinical Trials Analysis Clinical Trials Analysis by Type of Study Clinical Trials Analysis, by Status Clinical Trials Analysis, by Phase
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
Segmentation Breakdown Market Analysis by Product OTC Drugs Pharmaceutical Drugs Vitamin and Mineral Supplements OTC Devices and Diagnostics Monitoring Devices Therapeutic Devices Diagnostic Devices and Kits Market Breakdown by Application Respiratory Disorders Gastrointestinal Disorders Orthopedic Diseases Cardiovascular Diseases Diabetes Skin Disorders Obesity ENT Disorders Sleep Disorders Other Disorders Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
Market Analysis Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in OTC Drug, Medical Device, and Diagnostics: An ESG Perspective
Introduction to ESG Sustainability in OTC Drug, Medical Device, and Diagnostics: An ESG Perspective Key ESG Issues OTC Drug, Medical Device, and Diagnostics ESG Performance Analysis Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
Methodology Sources Abbreviations
Companies profiled in this OTC Drugs, Medical Devices and Diagnostics Market report:
Abbott Bayer AG DSM-Firmenich Haleon Group of Co. Kenvue Koninklijke Philips N.V. Masimo Nestle Procter & Gamble Sanofi
