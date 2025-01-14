Investcec Call For Circular Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Entrepreneurs and small businesses (SMEs) from across Europe are invited to submit proposals for business cases that promote circular solutions.

KLAGENFURT, AUSTRIA, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The InvestCEC project , funded by the European Commission, is supporting cities and regions in their transition to a circular economy by engaging entrepreneurs, investors, and public authorities, and by initiating circular economy projects.

InvestCEC aims to raise awareness for investors and public authorities about the economic and opportunities of circular economy solutions. The project is being piloted inKlagenfurt am Wörthersee (Austria), represented in the project by Stadtwerke Klagenfurt, the municipal service provider.

Entrepreneurs and small businesses (SMEs) from across Europe are invited to submit proposals for business cases that promote circular economy solutions, either in the city of Klagenfurt or in other European cities.

AREAS OF INTEREST OF THE CALL FOR ENTREPRENEURS

. Renewable Energy solutions in Urban Settings: Solar energy, green gases (biogas, synthetic methane), thermal energy, small-scale hydropower, and hydrogen technologies.

. CO2 Reduction and Energy Efficiency: Solutions that minimise environmental impact and improve energy efficiency in urban infrastructure and industrial processes.

. Drinking Water Management: Innovations in water quality monitoring, water cooling, and smart grid applications for water systems.

. Wastewater Valorisation & Recycling: Waste-to-energy technologies, converting sludge into biogas or syngas, and new methods for wastewater treatment and resource recovery.

. Urban Mobility & Transportation: Solutions that improve energy efficiency, optimize logistics, or integrate renewable energy in transportation systems.



BENEFITS FOR SUCCESSFUL APPLICANTS

. Opportunity to present your solution to decision-makers from Stadtwerke Klagenfurt, the City of

Klagenfurt and other relevant decision makers from the EU.

. Business case pitch in front of investment experts.

. Up to 4 hours of individual coaching on business planning, funding strategies, pitch training, and an investment workshop.

. Discounted access or booths at the CIRPLEX exhibition in Carinthia, Austria, and related workshops.

EVALUATION PROCESS

Applications will be reviewed by an expert panel, including senior executives from Stadtwerke Klagenfurt, the City of Klagenfurt, other European public/private utilities, professional investors, and business strategy advisors.

HOW TO APPLY

To apply, Complete the InvestCEC call for entrepreneurs form by February 15th, 2025:



The application process is simple and requires only key information about your circular economy business case, product, or solution. Specifically, you will need to provide:

. A brief description of your business or project

. Details about your target customers or audience

. An overview of your current progress and stage of development

. The challenges or needs you are facing

. An outline of the level of circularity your solution offers

Following the submission, our expert team will review all applications, shortlisting relevant candidates for further engagement.



ABOUT InvestCEC

InvestCEC pioneers a replicable model driving circular economy projects' implementation across European cities and regions. Focused on enhancing collaboration among entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers, the project aims to facilitate sustainable transformations in the European Union. The city of Klagenfurt serves as the testing ground, while subsequent activities aim to create accessible guidelines and tools for widespread adoption. With a budget of €1,961,575, this EU-funded project spans 36 months, partnering with entities like Enspire Science Ltd., Venionaire Capital AG, Fundacion Cartif, Greenovate! Europe, Gate2Growth, and Stadtwerke Klagenfurt.

Find more information about the project here:

