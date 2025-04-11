Princess Basma Attends Graduation Of Feminist Policy Research Fellows

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Basma on Thursday attended the graduation ceremony of participants in the“Feminist Research for Policy Influence” fellowship programme.

The initiative was implemented by the Jordanian National Commission for Women (JNCW), in cooperation with the Feminist Economy Foundation and with support from the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The programme aimed to equip 24 early-career female researchers from various governorates with theoretical knowledge, practical tools and research skills grounded in a feminist perspective.

It also sought to empower women to take on more active roles in society by highlighting the challenges they face across different sectors and producing evidence-based policy papers offering practical solutions to support women's rights and advance gender equality.

Princess Basma congratulated the graduates on their accomplishments and commended their newly acquired skills and expertise, which she said would enable them to play an active and influential role within their communities.

She also commended the vital contributions of Jordanian women to the Kingdom's development and modernisation efforts, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, stressing the importance of women's political and economic participation.

The Princess further expressed appreciation for the JNCW's efforts, as well as its strategic partnership with the Feminist Economy Foundation and GIZ, in building women's capacities and fostering positive, lasting change.