UAE: From Sand Dunes To Snow Slopes How These Determined Athletes Won Hearts Across The World

'What do you know about the Winter Games?', they were once asked. But after a year of intensive training, including sessions in Dubai at Ski Dubai, Uzbekistan, and Italy, these Emirati athletes brought home a total of 16 medals - four of which were gold – making the UAE one of the standout delegations in the region.

The athletes of determination and their families spoke to Khaleej Times about their joy and ability to face challenges, especially as participants from the desert who played and won in snow-based games for the first time.

The UAE sent 11 determined athletes. The team competed in six sports: Alpine Skiing, Snowshoeing, Figure Skating, Cross-Country Skiing, Snowboarding, and Short-Track Speed Skating.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Training paid off

Among the medalists was Meena Al Mazrouei, 23, who competed in snowboarding. She shared:“Maintaining balance and posture for inclines and turns takes intense training and mental focus. It was snowing, freezing, and at times I felt exhausted and overwhelmed - but our coaches were there, constantly encouraging us.”

She recalled one particularly emotional moment:“I began crying-I felt like I couldn't breathe. Coach Lina told me to take 10 deep breaths in a row. I did, and I felt better. That moment taught me the power of staying calm under pressure.”

Pushing through the pain

Twenty-year-old Salma AlSlami, who secured a silver and a bronze in snowshoeing, shared how she battled an unexpected injury.“I hurt my toe badly before the competition - it got slammed into a door. The nail was bruised, and the pain was intense. But I told myself: either the injury wins, or I do.”

Thick fog also posed a challenge during the competition.“Visibility was low-I needed glasses to see better,” she explained.“Still, I pushed through and never stopped.”

Golden answer

As the snow settled over Turin, it was clear that the determined athletes from the UAE had left their mark - not only on the ice but also in hearts across the world.

At 33, Zalikha AlMansoori made her first appearance at the Special Olympics World Winter Games - and walked away with a gold medal in Cross Country Skiing. She was selected by the committee after showing promise during training.

Her family played a significant role in her journey, driving her twice a week from Ras Al Khaimah to Dubai for training.“They believed in me. They were always by my side,” she said.

The family recalled the scepticism AlMansoori and other athletes faced.“Competitors said, do you really think you'll win medals coming from the desert?”

But the victory proved otherwise.“They showed they have the will and strength. This gave them the push to keep going,” AlMansoori's family said.

A father's motivation, a son's victory

Abdullah AlNuaimi, 23, was among the top performers in snowboarding. His father, Walid Al-Nuaimi, explained how he first enrolled his son-who has a communication disorder - at the People of Determination Club in Ras Al Khaimah.“He was hesitant to travel,” Walid said,“but I told him this is not just a trip-it's an opportunity to represent the UAE.”

Abdullah competed in three competitions over three days, winning gold and bronze medals.“He overcame his fear and proved to himself-and to us-that he could do it,” his father said.

Mothers behind the champions

Many athletes' families have been part of their journey for years. Hamda Al Hosani's mother, whose daughter has been competing in the Special Olympics since 2008, said,“We've been part of Zayed Higher Organisation since 2002. I couldn't travel with her because the competition happened during Ramadan, but I prayed for her every day. She trained in freezing temperatures and came back stronger.”

Another proud parent, Um Salma from Abu Dhabi, began her journey as a volunteer.“When my daughter was in school, we volunteered at the Olympics. She loved the atmosphere of the competitions, so we signed her up. Within a month, she competed in Egypt - and won gold.”