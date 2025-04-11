Some USD 580M In Aid To Ukraine To Be Announced At Ramstein Meeting - Reuters
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Reuters .
The United Kingdom will announce the allocation of $455 million from the $5.8 billion it has set aside for military support to Ukraine for the year 2025.
The remaining amount of the aid package to be revealed during the Contact Group meeting will be covered by Norway.
The funding will provide repairs and maintenance of vehicles and equipment, as well as radar systems, anti-tank mines, and hundreds of thousands of drones.Read also: Zelensky about Ramstein : We have some agreements with partners on air defense
As reported by Ukrinform, the next Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in the Ramstein format will take place on April 11, and it will be chaired by the British Defense Minister.
