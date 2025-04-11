Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Some USD 580M In Aid To Ukraine To Be Announced At Ramstein Meeting - Reuters

Some USD 580M In Aid To Ukraine To Be Announced At Ramstein Meeting - Reuters


2025-04-11 03:11:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The countries participating in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein format) will announce a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $580 million during their meeting on Friday, April 11.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Reuters .

The United Kingdom will announce the allocation of $455 million from the $5.8 billion it has set aside for military support to Ukraine for the year 2025.

The remaining amount of the aid package to be revealed during the Contact Group meeting will be covered by Norway.

The funding will provide repairs and maintenance of vehicles and equipment, as well as radar systems, anti-tank mines, and hundreds of thousands of drones.

Read also: Zelensky about Ramstein : We have some agreements with partners on air defense

As reported by Ukrinform, the next Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in the Ramstein format will take place on April 11, and it will be chaired by the British Defense Minister.

MENAFN11042025000193011044ID1109417433

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search