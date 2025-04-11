MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Fizyr, Cognibotics and Zivid claim 'world's fastest automated bin picking solution'

April 11, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Fizyr , a provider of vision AI, Cognibotics , a robotics technology developer, and Zivid , a specialist in industrial 3D cameras, have partnered to unveil the world's fastest automated bin picking solution.

The Cognibotics HKM1800, with the market's longest reach and fastest bin-to-bin pick and place capabilities, is supported by Zivid's 2+R-series 3D camera and Fizyr Panoptic, Fizyr's advanced vision software, to identify and process products, pick priority, grasp position and place verification.

Ken Fleming, CEO of Fizyr, says:“For years, logistics and automation professionals have been working on solutions to tame the chaos and improve throughput speeds of item intake in highly dynamic environments. By combining three best-of-breed components into one solution, we have delivered unprecedented speed and accuracy.”

The Zivid 2+R-series camera captures true-to-reality point clouds, even when presented with shiny and transparent objects, in under 150 milliseconds ensuring it does not limit the cycle time of the Cognibotics HKM1800, which achieves an impressive pick rate of up to 2,000 articles per hour and covers a workspace of 10 sq m.

Fizyr Panoptic handles segmentation, shape detection and material detection; sequences pick order; identifies object grip location; selects the right gripper; and directs the order of operations for a 99.5 percent success rate.

Fredrik Malmgren, CEO of Cognibotics, says:“The combination of Cognibotics, Zivid, and Fizyr brings unprecedented reach, speed and adaptability to bin picking.

“Our HKM1800 robot, with its 10 sq m reach and up to 2,000 picks per hour, enables groundbreaking solutions and layout possibilities previously thought impossible.”

Mikkel Orheim, Zivid SVP sales and marketing, says:“Automated picking solutions are limited by the weakest link in the component chain.

“Partnering with companies like Cognibotics and Fizyr that consistently push the boundaries of what's possible inspires us to deliver cameras like the 2+R series that excel in the most challenging environments.”

Cognibotics and Zivid are both key members of the Fizyr Partner Program designed to develop and deliver real-world, best-of-breed automation solutions to integrators.