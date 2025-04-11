Bitget Lists Wayfinder Adding It To Spot Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange, and Web3 company, has announced the listing of Wayfinder (PROMPT). Wayfinder is an AI and blockchain project aimed at building autonomous on-chain agents that can interact with dApps on behalf of users. Spot trading begins on 10 April 2025, 13:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available on 11 April 2025, 14:00 (UTC).

Wayfinder was born from a vision to bring smart, always-on agents to the world of Web3. The concept was sparked by a 2023 Stanford study in which AI characters simulated human-like behavior in a role-playing game town. Demonstrating the potential for persistent, autonomous agents in digital environments. Developed by the creators of Parallel, Wayfinder is a chain-agnostic platform that allows users to deploy AI agents capable of executing complex tasks such as facilitating cross-chain transactions, algorithmic trading operations, and running smart contracts, among others.

Bitget continues to expand its offerings, positioning itself as a leading platform for cryptocurrency trading. The exchange has established a reputation for innovative solutions that empower users to explore crypto within a secure CeDeFi ecosystem. With an extensive selection of over 800 cryptocurrency pairs and a commitment to broaden its offerings to more than 900 trading pairs, Bitget connects users to various ecosystems, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON. The addition of Wayfinder to Bitget's portfolio marks a significant step toward expanding its ecosystem by embracing niche communities and fostering innovation in decentralized economies, further solidifying its role as a gateway to diverse Web3 projects and cultural movements.

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum pric , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA, and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

