Suvendu Adhikari Gets Calcutta HC Nod For Hanuman Jayanti Rally Today

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Kolkata is set to witness a Hanuman Jayanti rally on Saturday after the Calcutta High Court granted conditional permission to BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

The approval came following a petition filed by Adhikari, who approached the court after the Kolkata Police denied permission for the procession.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh allowed the rally to be conducted by the Hanuman Janmotsav Committee but with several restrictions.

The procession will start from the Hanuman Temple at College Street and conclude at the Hari Ghosh Street Hanuman Temple in North Kolkata. The court has permitted the event to take place between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Among the conditions imposed by the High Court are strict adherence to noise regulations and public safety norms. The use of DJs or any form of high-decibel sound systems has been expressly prohibited, and participants are barred from carrying metal weapons or any object that could incite tension.

The court also capped the maximum number of attendees at 250.

This rally holds particular political and cultural significance as it takes place amid ongoing tensions over religious processions in the state.

BJP leaders have often accused the West Bengal administration of selectively denying permissions for Hindu religious events.

Referring to the current rally and past incidents, party members cited how two Ram Navami processions in Howrah on April 6 were also permitted only after legal intervention by the High Court.

State BJP leaders have welcomed the court's decision, calling it a victory for religious freedom. They have reiterated their stance that citizens should not need court intervention to practice their faith peacefully.