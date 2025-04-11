Northern Military Zone Thwarts Infiltration Attempt On Its Northern Front

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 11 (Petra)-- The Northern Military Zone thwarted three people from attempting to unlawfully enter Jordanian territory from Syria on Friday under its jurisdiction, according to a military source in the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces Arab Army.The source said that after the rules of engagement were followed, the people were taken into custody and turned over to the appropriate authorities.The source stressed that in order to maintain the security and stability of the Kingdom, the Jordan Armed Forces are using every ounce of their strength and resolve to stop smuggling and infiltration.