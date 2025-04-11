Statement Issued By Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 11 (Petra)-- According to a military source in the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF), an unidentified drone broke into Jordanian airspace and crashed above the Madaba Governorate's Ma'in neighborhood, 30 kilometers south-west of the capital Amman.No fatalities were recorded, but the source clarified that a fire was started in the wooded area where the drone crashed due to falling debris. According to the source, JAF and Civil Defense specialized personnel put out the fire and started examining the scene of the incident.To protect their safety and the safety of their families, the JAF asks people to stay away from the area and to report any suspicious items so that field troops can handle them. The importance of getting information from official sources is emphasized by the JAF.