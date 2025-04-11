India Among Seven Nations Interested In Hosting AFC Asian Cup 2031

MENAFN - IANS) Kuala Lumpur, April 11 (IANS) Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa paid tribute to the continent's member associations after the confederation received a record seven Expressions of Interest (EoI) to host the AFC Asian Cup 2031.

India is one of the seven countries that expressed their interest in hosting Asia's most prestigious men's national team tournament. Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Kuwait, UAE are the other countries in the race along with the joint bid by Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Chairing the 6th AFC executive committee meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on the eve of the 35th AFC Congress, Shaikh Salman lauded the highest ever number of EoIs received in modern history and attributed the exceptional reception to the growing prestige of Asia's crown jewel.

Consequent to the AFC's invitation on November 27, 2024, for all member associations to express their interest in hosting the continental tournament, the seven MAs submitted their responses by the deadline of March 31.

"The AFC Asian Cup is undoubtedly one of the greatest success stories and the last edition in Qatar firmly cemented Asia's flagship as one of the best football competitions in the world. The record number of bids that we have received is further testament to the stature and appeal of the AFC Asian Cup and on behalf of the AFC Executive Committee, I would like to put on record our sincere appreciation to all our MAs for outlining their ambition to extend and expand on our proud legacy," the AFC president said.

With Saudi Arabia confirmed as the host for the upcoming edition in 2027 at the 33rd AFC Congress held in Manama, Bahrain, the eventual host of the AFC Asian Cup 2031 will be expected to strengthen the continent's most coveted men's national team competition.

The AFC will work with the bidding MAs on the delivery of the necessary bidding documentation in accordance with the established timelines and processes, with a bidding workshop for the AFC Asian Cup 2031 scheduled to be held later this month.

Thereafter, an overall evaluation of the bids will be undertaken by the AFC Administration prior to the selection of the host for the 24-team competition by the AFC Congress in 2026.

Additionally, the AFC executive committee ratified the decisions of all the standing committees, including the Organising Committee for the AFC Asian Cup, the AFC Finance Committee, the AFC Competitions Committee, and the AFC Professional Football Committee.