Refoorest Empowers Chatgpt Users To Plant Trees For Free

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Refoorest is pleased to announce its brand-new web browser extension that allows ChatGPT users to trees at no cost. The one-of-a-kind initiative brings together artificial intelligence and environmental sustainability, providing an effortless way for individuals to make a significant impact on reforestation and combating climate change.



By partnering with over 50,000 businesses, websites, and applications, refoorest integrates tree-planting into user activities without altering their habits. Through these partnerships, refoorest ensures that tree planting is entirely free for users, with costs covered by sponsors and eco-conscious businesses. The organization collaborates with trusted global initiatives, such as Eden Reforestation or Forest Focus, to ensure ecological integrity, transparency, and measurable impact in areas most affected by deforestation.



Additionally, refoorest's transparent tracking system ensures users can monitor their contributions to reforestation. Once trees are planted, users receive updates and data about the progress of projects, offering both accountability and an ongoing connection to the environmental impact they've supported. This feature underscores refoorest's commitment to openness and its mission to empower individuals in the fight against deforestation and climate change.



Since its inception, refoorest has planted over 700,000 trees with the help of more than 50,000 active users worldwide. Its innovative browser extension, rated 5/5 by users, highlights partner websites involved in tree-planting initiatives, making contributions seamless and automatic. Additionally, its enterprise platform, allcolibri, offers businesses a unique way to reward customers, employees, and partners while promoting environmental stewardship.

“ChatGPT usage is growing at an incredible pace, but this comes with a major environnemental threat as ChatGPT consumes between fifty and ninety times more energy per query than a conventional Google search,” says Adrien de Malherbe, co-founder of refoorest.“We believe in making sustainability accessible to everyone and combining the reach of AI with our commitment to the planet, we're giving individuals the power to contribute to global reforestation effortlessly. It's a testament to how technology can create meaningful change.”



By planting local tree species and avoiding invasive ones, refoorest ensures its projects enhance biodiversity and preserve the ecological balance of each region. This commitment to sustainability has earned it recognition, including being hand-picked by Google's Chrome editors.



refoorest invites everyone, from individual users to enterprises, to join its mission of turning small actions into significant environmental victories. With this new feature for ChatGPT users, the path to a greener planet has never been simpler or more accessible.



About refoorest



Founded by Adrien de Malherbe and Thomas Devilder, refoorest is a technology-driven organization focused on reforestation and carbon sequestration. By integrating with digital platforms, refoorest enables individuals and businesses to contribute to environmental sustainability effortlessly. To date, refoorest has planted over 700,000 trees globally and continues to innovate in its mission to combat climate change and restore ecosystems.

