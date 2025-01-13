Erin Harris Joins The Boys & Girls Club Of Allentown Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Katarah Jordon, BGCA CEO, Erin Harris, President/CFO Preventive Measures, Kathleen Schaeffer, Executive Assistant to Erin Harris, Paula Gonzalez, Executive Director, The PM Foundation

Erin Harris, President and Chief Officer, Preventive Measures

Erin Harris joins BGCA board to help boost youth development in the Lehigh Valley

- Katarah A. Jordan, BGCA CEO

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ALLENTOWN, PA: JANUARY 13, 2024 – Today, Erin Harris, President and Chief Financial Officer for Preventive Measures , will be officially inducted as a Board Member for the Boys and Girls Club of Allentown (BGCA) . Her new role represents a shared commitment to uplifting the local youth, further strengthening BGCA's mission to promoting a safe, enriching environment where children can thrive.

Preventive Measures is a leading multi-state provider of mental health and home health care services. As President, Harris has exemplified visionary leadership and operational excellence, driving the implementation of industry-leading best practices that not only surpass audit standards but redefine benchmarks for unparalleled client care. In her role as CFO, she has delivered strategic financial oversight, guiding Preventive Measures through a phase of rapid growth while emphasizing financial sustainability, effective resource allocation, and cost management to secure the company's long-term success.

With a bachelor's degree from Muhlenberg College and a master's degree in special education, Harris has deep connections to her roots in the Lehigh Valley, and a strong commitment to thriving youth. Sharing her sentiments about the Board appointment, she expressed:“As a board member, I'm excited to contribute to the ongoing development of programs that help our youth find their path to success. By investing in mental health services, we are building the foundation for a stronger, healthier future for the next generation.” said Harris.

BGCA, founded in 1937, has been a cornerstone of the Allentown community, dedicated to creating a safe, enriching environment where children can grow, learn, and explore their potential. Today, BGCA serves more than 2,000 children annually, offering a wide range of educational and recreational programs designed to promote personal development and positive life choices. Katarah A. Jordan, BGCA CEO is enthusiastic about the impact Harris will have:“Erin's passion for community well-being and her leadership experience are invaluable assets. We are looking forward to creating a positive impact on the lives of Allentown's youth together.”

