JO Investments Achieves $749 Million Revenue In FY24

(MENAFN- Pressat) Belgium-based industrial holdings group JO Investments reported a surge in sales, attributing the growth to increased demand for its products in emerging and middle-income markets. The company reaffirmed its commitment to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The conglomerate, whose primary holdings include the of industrial cables, steel, and tiles, as well as data center operations in South and Southeast Asia, reported total revenue of $749.75 million for the year ended June 30, 2024, compared to $656.83 million in the previous year. This marks an impressive growth rate of 14.14%.

The company aims to increase sales to $1 billion in FY 2025 through its subsidiary entities. These include a 49% stake in Ramusaken Siam Steel, an integrated billet manufacturing plant located in Chon Buri, Southern Thailand, which is expected to commence operations in March 2025. Additionally, it holds a 50% stake in Smart Assets Africa Ltd., which has secured mining permits across 8,800 hectares in Limpopo, South Africa, to extract high-grade Cr2O3 chrome starting in February 2025.

Javed Opgenhaffen, Chairman and CEO of JO Investments, stated:

The company is also expanding its footprint in the Middle East. It has acquired a majority stake in Abu Dhabi-based ZAD Foods Industries , which specializes in the production and marketing of biscuits and confectionery. Furthermore, JO Investments has initiated steps to establish a pharmaceutical plant in Saudi Arabia that will focus on the production of IV drips. With these initiatives, the company is diversifying its operations to achieve its growth objectives.