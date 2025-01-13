عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwaiti Senior Brass, UK Advisor Hold Discussions


1/13/2025 3:05:40 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Representative of Kuwait's Deouty Chief-of-Staff Maj. Gen. Khaled Al-Shuraian discussed on Monday along with British Defense Senior Advisor to the Middle East and North Africa Vice Admiral Edward Ahlgren, issues of common interest.
A Chief of Staff statement said that this was on occasion of Ahlgren's official visit to the country along with an accompanying delegation.
Attending the meeting were a number of senior military officials on both sides. (pickup previous)
aab


MENAFN13012025000071011013ID1109085949


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search