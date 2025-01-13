Kuwaiti Senior Brass, UK Advisor Hold Discussions
Date
1/13/2025 3:05:40 PM
KUWAIT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Representative of Kuwait's Deouty Chief-of-Staff Maj. Gen. Khaled Al-Shuraian discussed on Monday along with British Defense Senior Advisor to the Middle East and North Africa Vice Admiral Edward Ahlgren, issues of common interest.
A Chief of Staff statement said that this was on occasion of Ahlgren's official visit to the country along with an accompanying delegation.
Attending the meeting were a number of senior military officials on both sides. (pickup previous)
