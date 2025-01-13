CANNABIS WORKERS UNITE IN DWIGHT TO JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 777

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PharmaCann Facility Expands Union's Footprint in Cannabis

DWIGHT, Ill., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis workers at the PharmaCann cultivation facility in Dwight, Illinois, have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 777.

"We already represent over 100 PharmaCann Teamsters throughout Illinois," said Jim Glimco, President of Local 777. "We look forward to getting these workers a great union contract, just like we've already done for PharmaCann retail workers throughout the state."

Last year the Teamsters Union expanded its presence in the California and Illinois cannabis industries while also organizing operations in Maryland and New Jersey for the first time. Teamsters are planning on expanding cannabis membership in even more states in 2025.

"Teamsters representation brings professional workplace standards to the cannabis industry by ensuring workers are treated with the respect they need to make this craft into a career. Our contracts provide stability for cannabis workers in a rapidly evolving industry," said Jesse Case, Director of the Teamsters Food Processing Division. "We're on a roll and we're not stopping."

"I voted to join for improved job security and wages," said Elizabeth Leithliter, a post-harvest technician. "My husband is in a union, and we have three kids together. We know all the good this can for our family."

"I love this place and all of its potential, but companies don't give workers anything out of the goodness of their hearts," said Juliet Thompson, a cultivation technician. "We have to go get it for ourselves."

Founded in 1937, Teamsters Local 777 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Chicago area. For more information, go to .

