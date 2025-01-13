Tecta America Commercial Roofing Acquires Alpine Roofing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The national leader in commercial roofing acquires the leading company performing commercial roofing in Sparks, Nevada

ROSEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tecta America , the national leader in commercial roofing, is proud to announce the of Alpine Roofing , a highly regarded roofing contractor based in Sparks, NV. This acquisition further solidifies Tecta America's commitment to expanding its footprint in the commercial roofing across the United States.

Founded in 1972, Alpine Roofing has built a reputation in the greater Reno, northern Nevada, and northern California regions. With roots dating back to 1930, Alpine has established itself as a leader in new construction, re-roofing, and service & maintenance for commercial properties. The company's dedication to providing prompt, safe, and high-quality service has earned them the trust and loyalty of clients for decades. Their motto,“never disappoint a client,” reflects their relentless focus on customer satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alpine Roofing to our family of companies,” said Dave Reginelli, CEO of Tecta America.“For over 50 years, Alpine has been a leading commercial roofing contractor in northern Nevada and northern California. Joseph Coyne, Dave Thompson, and the entire Alpine team share our core values of quality, integrity, and exceptional service. We are excited to work alongside them as they continue delivering top-notch service to their customers.”

Joseph Coyne will remain as President of Alpine Roofing, leading the company alongside Dave Thompson and other key members of the management team. The operation and all of its dedicated workforce will continue under the name Alpine Roofing, a Tecta America Company, LLC.

“We are excited about the future and look forward to collaborating with the Tecta team to enhance our services,” said Joseph Coyne, President of Alpine Roofing.“We are incredibly proud of the business we've built over the years, and we are confident that Tecta's resources will provide new opportunities for our employees and enable us to continue serving our clients with the same excellence we've been known for since 1972.”

Tecta America, with over 100 locations nationwide, is the largest roofing contractor in the United States, known for its impeccable quality and safety standards. As an approved applicator of all major roofing manufacturers, Tecta is committed to providing industry-leading solutions to commercial clients across the country.

