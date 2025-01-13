(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spectreco Welcomes Riaz Siddiqi as Partner & Chairman

Spectreco welcomes Riaz Siddiqi as Partner & Chairman, leveraging his 40+ years of expertise to drive global ESG innovation and sustainable growth.

- Riaz SiddiqiATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Spectreco , a global sustainability, technology, advisory, and implementation company, proudly announces the appointment of Riaz Siddiqi as its new Partner & Chairman. With over 40 years of unparalleled expertise in energy, asset management, and technology, Riaz's leadership marks a transformative step in Spectreco's journey toward driving impactful ESG innovation globally.One of the founders and Managing Partners Emeritus of Denham Capital, Riaz has had a distinguished career in private equity and venture capital. He currently serves as the Chairman of Clovis Point Capital, a private equity firm specializing in software and tech-enabled services, and as the Executive Chairman of Aaxis, a leader in digital transformation solutions. Riaz is also a member of Business Executives for National Security (BENS), USA, and serves on the board of the American Pakistan Foundation, reflecting his commitment to fostering impactful global initiatives.Riaz brings to Spectreco a deep understanding of the U.S. and emerging markets, combined with decades of experience in strategic investments and technological innovation. His expertise will be instrumental in solving complex sustainability challenges and advancing Spectreco's mission to empower industries and communities worldwide.“Joining Spectreco as Partner and Chairman is both a privilege and an opportunity to make a lasting impact,” said Riaz Siddiqi.“When I think about my grandchildren, I reflect on the kind of world we are shaping for future generations. This drives my commitment to sustainability and innovation. Spectreco's vision for integrating technology, ethical practices, and global partnerships aligns perfectly with these values. Together, we will create a future where ESG becomes a cornerstone for growth, resilience, and meaningful progress.”Faraz Khan MBE , CEO & Partner of Spectreco, emphasized the significance of this appointment, saying,“Riaz's legacy of strategic vision, combined with his commitment to sustainability and leadership in private equity and technology, aligns perfectly with Spectreco's mission. His influence will accelerate our global efforts to deliver ESG solutions that empower businesses, governments, and investors to create lasting impact.”Adam Lloyd, Vice Chairman of Spectreco, expressed his excitement, stating,“We welcome Riaz Siddiqi as Partner and Chairman. His extraordinary expertise and vision will undoubtedly strengthen Spectreco's leadership in the ESG space. I look forward to working closely with Riaz as we continue to innovate and drive meaningful change for our clients and communities worldwide.”With this pivotal leadership change, Spectreco is poised to lead the charge in transforming how organizations approach ESG and sustainability. Together with Riaz Siddiqi at the helm, Spectreco will continue to innovate and drive impactful change, ensuring a more sustainable and resilient future for industries and communities around the globe.

