Hunter Ranked America's Most Trusted Ceiling Fan Brand For Sixth Consecutive Year, Lifestory Research 2025 Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Ceiling Fan Study.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hunter has been named the most trusted ceiling fan brand in the United States for the sixth consecutive year, according to the Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted® Ceiling Fan Study. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 113.5, Hunter captured the highest consumer trust ratings among the most recognized brands in the sector.The ranking is based on insights from 3,672 consumers surveyed across the United States over the past year. Following Hunter, other top-ranked ceiling fan brands include Bigass, Hampton Bay, Casablanca, Harbor Breeze, Westinghouse, Craftmade, and Emerson.The study found that brand trust is crucial when selecting a ceiling fan, as consumers often look for reassurance in the quality and reliability of their purchase. A well-established brand with a strong reputation can instill confidence in buyers, helping them feel more comfortable investing in a product they know will stand the test of time.For more information about the study, visitAbout the America's Most Trusted® StudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit .About Lifestory Research®Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit .About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:/press-release-info-rulesAny information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Contact Lifestory Research to learn more.

