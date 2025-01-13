Gocare Achieved Record-Breaking Success In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The company is positioned to enable broadband service providers

to excel at customer experience in 2025

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GOCare , a leading SaaS provider of customer experience (CX) solutions for broadband service providers (BSPs), announced today a series of exceptional milestones and achievements that defined 2024 as the most successful year in the company's history. These accomplishments highlight GOCare's continued leadership in the telecommunications and its commitment to driving innovation and customer delight for BSPs in a competitive, digital-first environment.

"2024 was the best in our company's history," stated Mike Roddy, CEO and co-founder of GOCare. "Focusing on customer experience isn't just a strategy-it's the foundation for sustainable differentiation and long-term success for broadband service providers. GOCare's solutions, with the help of our dedicated team and partners, help BSPs seamlessly integrate their existing systems, empower their employees, and delight their subscribers."

Over the past year, GOCare achieved several key milestones that solidified its position as an industry leader and set the stage for continued growth, including:



Sent the 10 millionth SMS outage notification , enabling BSPs to proactively notify subscribers about network maintenance and unplanned disruption, deflecting millions of phone calls to BSP contact centers. GOCare was an early driver of the power of outage notifications with two-way, interactive messages and has perfected the systems necessary to accurately deliver these critical communications.



Opted in the 1 millionth phone number across GOCare's client base , demonstrating strong subscriber engagement and trust.



2024 resulted in year-over-year revenue growth of 72% and an 82% increase in annual run rate revenue compared to 2023.



GOCare's strong revenue growth rates are powered by an intense focus on partner satisfaction and continued innovation resulting in a net revenue retention rate of 147%.



Won the 2024 Calix Partner Innovation award and was recognized as a finalist with NOVOS FiBER for the Fierce Networks 2024 Innovation Award for Customer Engagement.



Expanded GOCare Connect omnichannel seats by 77 %, enhancing BSP care teams' ability to engage subscribers seamlessly over the channel of the subscriber's preference.



Strengthened the technology partner ecosystem with new integrations with five BSS/OSS platforms, three broadband network vendors, two CRMs, and two UCaaS providers.



Completed seven consecutive quarters of revenue growth , reflecting the growing demand for GOCare's solutions.



Gained 11 broadband service provider customers : 360 Broadband , Blue Stream Fiber , Eastex Telephone Cooperative , Fastwyre Broadband , FiberFirst , LiveOak Fiber , Lyte Fiber , Panhandle Telephone Cooperative , Scott County Telephone Cooperative , Union Wireless , and Velocity Network.



Expanded the technical team with Brian Lakeman and the go-to-market team with Kevin Mitchell leading marketing and partnerships and Lake Stockdreher as sales director.

Elevated to a Premier Member of the Fiber Broadband Association.

As the telecommunications industry evolves, GOCare remains committed to helping BSPs succeed by delivering innovative tools and strategies to enhance customer experience. GOCare enables sustainable differentiation in an increasingly competitive marketplace by empowering providers to focus on CX.

