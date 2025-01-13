Madeleine Zook Joins 100% Chiropractic As Board Of Advisors, Helping Shape 2025 Marketing Initiatives

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Strategic Marketing Expert to Drive Growth and Innovation for Leading Chiropractic Franchise

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 100% Chiropractic , a leading provider of chiropractic care and wellness services, is excited to announce the appointment of Madeleine Zook to its Board of Advisors. Zook, a seasoned franchise marketing strategist with a proven track record of driving brand growth and innovation, will provide strategic guidance in shaping and executing the franchise's marketing initiatives, driving national expansion and local store growth.

With over a decade of experience in the franchise industry as a franchisee, franchisor and agency partner, Zook brings a wealth of expertise in digital marketing, branding, and customer engagement. She has previously worked with some of the most recognizable brands in the industry, helping them scale their marketing-operations, optimize customer experiences, and implement effective strategies for long-term success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Madeleine to our Board of Advisors," says Dr. Jason Helfrich, Co-founder and CEO of 100% Chiropractic. "Her deep understanding of marketing, coupled with her passion for supporting franchisee growth, makes her the perfect fit to help us scale and evolve our marketing efforts. With her guidance, we are confident that 100% Chiropractic will continue to innovate and build lasting relationships with our patients and franchise partners."

Zook expressed her enthusiasm about joining the team, saying, "I am excited to join the board at 100% Chiropractic and contribute to their ongoing success as an industry leader. The company's dedication to exceptional chiropractic care and wellness is truly inspiring. I look forward to helping

support the continued growth and leadership of the brand in the marketplace."

100% Chiropractic has experienced rapid growth in recent years, and Zook's appointment comes at a key moment in the franchise's journey. With a focus on holistic health and personalized care, 100% Chiropractic is positioned to continue expanding its footprint and bringing wellness to more communities across the nation.

For more information about 100% Chiropractic's services and locations, visit . To learn about franchising opportunities with 100% Chiropractic, visit .

About 100% Chiropractic:

100% Chiropractic was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, AZ. The family of full-service wellness clinics is dedicated to improving the health and wellness of patients through cutting edge, personalized chiropractic care, massage therapy, and a full line of supreme quality nutritional supplements. With more than 125 locations across the United States, 100% Chiropractic's skilled

doctors, assistants, and therapists are committed to providing exceptional service and achieving optimal results for each patient. With a focus on family care, prenatal and pediatric care, sports injuries, and overall wellness, 100% Chiropractic is your partner in health. 100% Chiropractic was recognized in Entrepreneur's 45th annual Franchise 500® ranking and was included in Inc. 5000's 2023 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. For more information, visit

.

Media Contact: Ashlyn Pinkowski, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE 100% Chiropractic

