VILVI Group Information Release Calendar
Date
1/13/2025 10:01:20 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The information of VILVI Group will be released as follows:
10th day of each month of 2025 – consolidated sales for the last month;
February 28, 2025 – Interim financial Statements for 12 months of 2024;
April 8, 2025 – audited financial statements of 2024;
April 29, 2025 – Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders;
May 30, 2025 – Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2025;
August 29, 2025 – Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2025;
November 28, 2025– Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2025.
Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email: ...
MENAFN13012025004107003653ID1109084873
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.