Heathrow Airport Reports Record Passengers In 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: London's Heathrow on Monday announced it welcomed a record-high number of last year to Europe's busiest airport, with air having recovered from the turbulent years.

A total 83.9 million people travelled through the airport in 2024, up three million compared with the previous high in 2019 or one year before the pandemic struck.

Heathrow said 2025 "is off to a strong start" as it forecasts a slight increase to 84.2 million passengers this year.

The airport in December unveiled plans to invest £2.3 billion ($2.8 billion) over the next two years to upgrade the hub.

Heathrow experienced its busiest December on record last month, with more than seven million passengers, it added Monday.

"On what is normally one of the quietest days for travel, Christmas Day also saw a record 160,000 passengers," it said.