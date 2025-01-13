Kuwait Ghasat Uboor Competes Among Top Arab Plays In Oman

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nasser Al-Ajmi

MUSCAT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti director Mohammad Al-Ansari emphasized on Monday the importance of presenting exceptional and well-rounded theatrical and artistic works to leave a distinct Kuwaiti imprint in various Arab and international festivals.

This statement was made by Al-Ansari to KUNA on the sidelines of his participation in the 15th Arab Theater Festival, which commenced on Thursday in the Omani capital, Muscat, and continues until January 15.

He noted that Kuwait is represented in the festival by the play "Ghussat Oboor," performed by the Kuwaiti Theater Troupe.

The play, directed by Al-Ansari and written by Taghreed Al-Dawood, was previously showcased at Kuwait's local theater festival in its most recent edition, where it won the award for Best Theatrical Performance.

Al-Ansari explained that the play revolves around a group of expatriates stranded on a fragile pedestrian bridge connecting two border crossings, each character has a deep history tied to the bridge, finding themselves stuck like a lump caught in the throat.

He added that the play addresses humanitarian themes and issues, the metaphor of people stranded on the bridge symbolizes individuals who feel trapped in life, whether due to social, political, economic, or other challenges.

He also mentioned that the judging panel of the Arab Theater Authority selected 11 plays from among 175 submitted plays by Arab countries to compete for the Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al-Qasimi Award for Best Arab Theatrical Performance.

He pointed out that Kuwait's "Ghasat Uboor" was one of the 11 selected works, describing this as a significant achievement for authentic Kuwaiti art and a testament to the efforts of the Kuwaiti Theater Troupe.

Al-Ansari stressed the importance of organizing such artistic and cultural festivals to explore diverse theatrical experiences, provide ample opportunities for the development of theatrical creativity, and encourage the exchange of ideas and perspectives between Arab and international theater practitioners. (end)

