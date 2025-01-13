Culture Ministry Informs Music Teachers About Certification
Laman Ismayilova
Information sessions have held for the teaching staff of the
children's art school No. 4, the eleven-year music schools No. 11
named after A. Malikov, No. 26 named after M. Magomayev, No. 21 and
24 named after L. and M. Rostropovich, and the children's music
schools No. 4, 10, 14, 17 and 27, which are subordinate to the Baku
City Main Department of Culture, Azernews
reports.
The sessions were attended by Advisor to the Culture Minister
Jasarat Valehov, Director of the Scientific-Methodical and Advanced
Training Center for Culture Vugar Humbatov, Deputy Head of the Baku
City Main Department of Culture Nazim Aliyev and other
employees.
During the session, the issues of concern to teachers regarding
certification were addressed, educational conversations were held,
and questions of interest to them were answered.
It is worth noting that in 2025-2026, teacher certification will
be conducted in educational institutions under the Azerbaijan
Culture Ministry in order to measure the professional competence
and skills of teachers, determine their suitability for the
position they hold in accordance with their specialty and
profession, and form an optimal teaching staff.
