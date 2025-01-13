Kuwait Sends 2Nd Relief Aircraft To Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Monday sent its second plane to Syria, carrying 33 tons of relief and medical supplies as part of the Gulf country's humanitarian campaign: "Kuwait By Your Side".

Speaking to KUNA ahead of takeoff, Assistant Foreign for Development Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Hamad Al-Mashaan underlined the pioneering role of Kuwait's leadership, and people in humanitarian and charitable domains.

The second Kuwaiti relief aircraft was sent to Syria under the direction of the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and under the supervision of Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya.

The latest humanitarian aid reflects Kuwait's unwavering and principled stance in the humanitarian and charitable field in order to mitigate the anguish and woes of sisterly and friendly countries, he added.

He elaborated that several public and private bodies, chiefly the ministries of foreign affairs and defense, Kuwait Red Crescent Society and charities, are working together to launch the relief airlift.

For his part, Spokesman of the Ministry of Health Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad said that the initiative mirrors Kuwait's pioneering humanitarian role in helping and supporting the Syrian people, especially those who are facing tough humanitarian conditions.

The spokesman underlined that Kuwait's relief airlift is considered to be a humanitarian message that reflects the Kuwaiti people's solidarity with their Syrian brothers amid the difficult conditions their country is undergoing.

He expounded that the latest Kuwaiti relief planeload includes a large number of medicines and drugs, particularly antibiotics and antihistamines amid the virus outbreak season, as well as blood pressure and diabetes drugs.

The aid also embraces such medical devices as oxygen cylinders, devices for measuring blood sugar and examining vital signs, in addition to consumable medical supplies such as bandages, intravenous catheters, medical needles, and sterile gloves, Al-Sanad added.

Kuwait Red Crescent Society Chairman Ambassador Khaled Al-Maghames said that the fresh aid came at the behest of the country's political leadership, topped by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

He added that the aid planeload came in the context of Kuwaiti-Syrian relations and the humanitarian role played by the State of Kuwait in helping the needy and disaster-hit people.

On December 30, the first Kuwaiti planeload of relief supplies was send to Syria, carrying 20 million tons of good, mattresses and blankets. (end)

