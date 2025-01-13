EQS-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

adesso SE successfully completes share buyback programme

13.01.2025 / 09:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

adesso SE successfully completes share buyback programme adesso SE successfully completed the share buyback programme launched on 17 October 2024 on 10 January 2025. The total volume of shares repurchased by adesso SE during this period amounts to 121,091 shares. The company therefore now holds around 1.9% of its share capital as treasury shares. These shares do not carry voting or dividend rights. No decision has yet been made on the utilisation of treasury shares. All uses specified in the Annual General Meeting's authorisation to acquire treasury shares are possible, as is the cancellation of shares. A total amount of around EUR 10.0 million was spent on treasury shares, excluding incidental acquisition costs. The average execution price was EUR 82.57. Since the announcement of the programme, the share price has risen by 14% from EUR 72.70 on 10 October 2024 to EUR 82.70 on 10 January 2025. CFO Jörg Schroeder comments:“In a difficult economic environment in 2024, adesso is one of only a few companies that continues to show strong organic growth. Given the favourable valuation and the prospect of increasing profitability again, the decision to launch the buyback programme was therefore one of the best ways to allocate capital. We are convinced that the investment will pay off for adesso and its shareholders.” Further information on the share buyback programme is available on the company's website at



adesso Group With more than 10,200 employees and expected annual sales of more than EUR 1.25 billion in 2024, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and the first locations in Asia, as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. In 2023 and 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016, 2018 and 2020, adesso was ranked first again in 2023.





Contact:

Martin Möllmann

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000

E-Mail: ...

13.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: adesso SE Adessoplatz 1 44269 Dortmund Germany Phone: +49 231 7000-7000 Fax: +49 231 7000-1000 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5 WKN: A0Z23Q Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London EQS News ID: 2066411



End of News EQS News Service