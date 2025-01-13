Parimatch Introduces Exclusive Markets for Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape Ahead of SA20 and ILT20

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Parimatch is excited to announce the expansion of its new markets as the highly anticipated SA20 and ILT20 seasons kick off. This year, users can place bets on sensation Nicholas Pooran, who plays for the MI Emirates; mystery bowler Sunil Narine, who represents the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders; and the standout Sunrisers Eastern Cape team in the SA20 Season 3.



The SA20 league will run from January 9 to February 8, 2025, across various venues in South Africa. This third season will feature 6 teams competing in 34 matches over 31 days.



The International League T20 (ILT20) 2025 is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates from January 11 to February 9, 2025. The tournament will feature 6 teams competing in a total of 34 matches over 31 days, showcasing top international and local talent in a format that includes a group stage and playoffs. Matches will be held across premier venues in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.



Parimatch invites cricket fans to explore new markets and support their favorite players and teams for a chance to win big during the SA20 and ILT20 seasons.



Nicholas Pooran Specials

Nicholas Pooran, a Parimatch brand ambassador, brings his exceptional talent to the spotlight. The Nicholas Pooran tournament specials include six distinct markets in the ILT20:



Tournament Total Ducks

Tournament Fifties

Tournament Centuries

Tournament Total Fours

Tournament Total Sixes Tournament Total Runs



These markets let fans delve into Pooran's batting performance, offering the chance to predict milestones such as half-centuries, centuries, his total boundaries (fours and sixes), overall runs, and even the rare chance of ducks, adding a new layer of excitement to every match he plays.



Sunil Narine Specials

Sunil Narine, another Parimatch ambassador celebrated for his mysterious bowling and impactful batting, is also featured in the new lineup of markets. Fans can bet on various aspects of his ILT20 performance, including:



Tournament Total Wickets

Tournament Fifties

Tournament Centuries

Tournament Total Fours

Tournament Total Sixes

Tournament Total Runs

Tournament Total Caught

Tournament Total Caught and Bowled

Tournament Total Bowled

Tournament Total LBW

Tournament Total Hits Wicket

Tournament Bowling Average Tournament Bowling Strike Rate



These markets give fans a comprehensive way to follow Narine's game, from his quick scoring and batting milestones to his wicket-taking prowess, bowling averages, and game-changing performances.



Sunrisers Eastern Cape Specials

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape, champions of the inaugural SA20 in 2023 and 2024, have quickly established themselves as one of the most dominant teams in South Africa's T20 cricket landscape. As the team's Title Sponsor, Parimatch offers fans a variety of exciting options for SA20 Season 3, including:



Tournament Total Wickets

Tournament Fifties

Tournament Centuries

Tournament Total Fours

Tournament Total Sixes Tournament Total Runs



All new markets will remain active throughout the tournaments, offering an immersive experience that keeps fans closely connected to the on-field performances of Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine, and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.



For the latest updates and to explore other exclusive markets, please visit Parimatch's official website.