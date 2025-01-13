PM, Geologists' Syndicate Chief Discuss Sector Development

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 13 (Petra) -- Prime Jafar Hassan met Monday with Jordan Geologists Association Chief Khaled Shawabkeh as part of his ongoing consultations with professional associations and national sector representatives.The discussions focused on expanding training and employment opportunities for geologists in relevant ministries and companies.Hassan emphasized the vital role of professional associations as national institutions providing expertise and human capital crucial to Jordan's development and modernization efforts.Shawabkeh presented several proposals related to the association's work, particularly focusing on enhancing employment prospects for its members across the mining and energy sectors.The meeting forms part of the government's broader engagement with professional associations to address sector-specific development needs and employment opportunities.