Syria faces destroyed infrastructure, crumpled economy after end of Al-Assad regime

(MENAFN) Following more than 50 years of dictatorship and 13 years of war, Syria confronts a destroyed infrastructure, demolished buildings, hundreds of thousands of lives taken, as well as a crumpled economy.



Bashar al-Assad regime, who governed for around 25 years, drawn to a close on December 8 when anti-regime factions took control over Damascus, pushing Assad to escape to Russia and commemorating the end of the Baath Party’s ruling.



The regime’s assaults on infrastructure and civilians to retain control have left the in ruins, while the civil war that began in 2011 further devastated Syria's growth and human resources.



The conflict has obliterated homes, businesses, schools, and electricity networks, and caused the displacement of 6 million Syrians abroad and 7 million within the country.



Experts note that it is difficult to fully measure the extent of the economic damage but stress the need for international efforts to aid reconstruction.



The UN humanitarian office recently underscored the "clear need" for investment in Syria's long-term recovery, including rebuilding vital services like electricity and helping citizens secure jobs and sustainable livelihoods.



According to the World Bank’s most recent report from mid-2024, approximately 69 percent of Syrians now live in poverty, with extreme poverty affecting 27 percent, a significant increase from near-zero levels in 2009.

