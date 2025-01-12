After Bashing L&T Chairman For 90-Hour Work Week, Harsh Goenka Defends Company: 'Time To Move On'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka has defended Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan who sparked controversy as he advocated for a 90-hour work week while suggesting that employees should give up their Sunday offs. Harsh Goenka had earlier bashed SN Subrahmanyan for his 90-hour work week remark, terming it a 'recipe for burnout, not success.'

Two days after criticising the L&T chairman, Harsh Goenka praised L&T and said the company has been at the forefront of shaping India's future. Calling for the bashing to now stop, Harsh Goenka said it was“time to move on.”

“L&T has been at the forefront of building the new India, delivering world-class infrastructure and shaping our nation's future with unwavering dedication. Let's not let isolated controversies overshadow the immense contributions of this iconic organization. Time to move on!” he said in a post on X.

WHAT DID HARSH GOENKA SAY EARLIER?

After L&T chairman's 90-hour work week remarks, Harsh Goenka had said that working hard and smart is what he believes in, while emphasising that work-life balance was essential.“90 hours a week? Why not rename Sunday to 'Sun-duty' and make 'day off' a mythical concept!” Harsh Goenka wrote on X.

He further said,“Working hard and smart is what I believe in , but turning life into a perpetual office shift? That's a recipe for burnout, not success. Work-life balance isn't optional, it's essential. Well, that's my view! #WorkSmartNotSlave.”

THE '90-HOUR WORK WEEK' REMARK THAT ERUPTED ROW

SN Subrahmanyan sparked a massive row and a sea of 'stare at your wives' memes after he said employees should work on Sundays rather than sit at home and“stare at their wives”.

“I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife , and how long can the wife stare at the husband,” he said, a video of which has been shared multiple times on social media.

Last year, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy had stirred up a storm on the internet when he suggested the need for a change in India's work, stating youngsters should be prepared to work for 70 hours a week.