Chen Wenqing becomes director of China Law Society

(MENAFN) Chen Wenqing, a member of the Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee’s Commission for Political and Affairs, was elected director of the China Law Society (CLS) at the closing session of its ninth on Saturday.



The congress also selected the new Council of the CLS, which functions as a people’s organization under the guidance of the CPC. The meeting emphasized the council’s responsibility to unify and lead legal professionals and scholars in steadfastly following the Party’s leadership and ensuring adherence to its principles. Maintaining the correct political direction was highlighted as critical for advancing governance based on the rule of law across all domains.



Additionally, the new council was tasked with promoting advanced legal research, supporting the practical application of the rule of law, and cultivating highly skilled legal professionals to strengthen China’s legal framework.



The ninth congress, which began on Friday, marked a significant milestone in aligning legal developments with the CPC’s vision.

