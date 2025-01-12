Slovak Premier cautions of approaching EU collapse

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has criticized the European Union for its failure to address the economic consequences of Ukraine’s decision to halt the transit of Russian gas to several EU countries. In a posted on Facebook, Fico warned that this move could lead to an energy crisis and potentially cause significant damage, estimating a loss of around €70 billion.



Fico accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of sabotaging Slovakia and the EU's financial interests by stopping the gas flow, despite the EU’s support for Ukraine. He expressed frustration with the EU’s inaction and stated his intention to meet with the EU’s energy commissioner to address the issue.



Fico also rejected claims from Zelensky, the Slovak opposition, and Western officials that he was aligned with Moscow, emphasizing that his priority was safeguarding Slovakia's national and financial interests. Reflecting on his recent visit to Moscow, Fico confirmed that he secured a commitment from Russia for continued gas supply to Slovakia through the TurkStream pipeline.



The suspension of Russian gas supplies has already led to a surge in European energy prices, prompting Italy to call for an extension of the EU’s emergency gas price cap to prevent further economic disruption across the bloc.

