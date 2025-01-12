Trump instructs California governor to quit

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has demanded the resignation of California Governor Gavin Newsom, blaming his water policies for exacerbating the state's devastating wildfires. The fires, which erupted earlier this week, have claimed at least five lives and forced over 100,000 people to evacuate. Over 20,000 acres have been scorched, and more than 2,000 homes and buildings have been destroyed, including parts of wealthy Los Angeles neighborhoods.





Trump criticized Newsom for rejecting a water restoration plan that would have helped mitigate the fires by redirecting excess water from the north. He accused Newsom of prioritizing environmental policies, such as protecting a fish species called smelt, over the safety of Californians. Additionally, Trump placed blame on President Joe Biden, alleging that the lack of resources, such as water in fire hydrants, and insufficient funding for FEMA, were contributing factors to the crisis.

In response, Newsom’s communications director, Izzy Gardon, dismissed Trump’s remarks, stating that the governor is focused on providing resources for firefighters and protecting the public. Newsom has already declared a state of emergency, while President Biden has canceled his trip to Italy to oversee the federal response.



The areas most affected by the fires include Pacific Palisades, Altadena, Pasadena, and parts of the San Fernando Valley, with several celebrity homes destroyed. Additionally, another fire has broken out near iconic Los Angeles landmarks, such as the Hollywood Bowl and Walk of Fame, threatening popular tourist destinations.

