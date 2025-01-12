DIU Snipers Destroy Group Of Russian Military Near Pokrovsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Snipers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine eliminated a group of Russian invaders near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

According to Ukrinform, the DIU reported this and published a video.

“The DIU are acting effectively and smoothly behind enemy lines. The shows the results of a successful ambush on the Russian occupiers near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region: military intelligence special forces eliminated a group of Russians with sniper fire,” the statement said.

showed destruction of Russian repeaters, EW equipment, vehicles by FPV drone

As Ukrinform previously reported, the DIU showed how reconnaissance men destroyed Russian military targets with Sich strike and reconnaissance drones.

The photo is illustrative