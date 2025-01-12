عربي


DIU Snipers Destroy Group Of Russian Military Near Pokrovsk

1/12/2025 1:09:21 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Snipers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine eliminated a group of Russian invaders near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

According to Ukrinform, the DIU reported this and published a video.

“The DIU soldiers are acting effectively and smoothly behind enemy lines. The video shows the results of a successful ambush on the Russian occupiers near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region: military intelligence special forces eliminated a group of Russians with sniper fire,” the statement said.

