DIU Snipers Destroy Group Of Russian Military Near Pokrovsk
Date
1/12/2025 1:09:21 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Snipers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine eliminated a group of Russian invaders near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.
According to Ukrinform, the DIU reported this and published a video.
“The DIU soldiers are acting effectively and smoothly behind enemy lines. The video shows the results of a successful ambush on the Russian occupiers near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region: military intelligence special forces eliminated a group of Russians with sniper fire,” the statement said.
Read also: DIU
showed destruction of Russian repeaters, EW equipment, vehicles by FPV drone
As Ukrinform previously reported, the DIU showed how reconnaissance men destroyed Russian military targets with Sich strike and reconnaissance drones.
The photo is illustrative
MENAFN12012025000193011044ID1109080224
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.