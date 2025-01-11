Clashes Erupt Among Armed Groups W. Libya

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- Clashes broke out on Saturday among armed groups in Ajaylat, west of Libya, using heavy and light weapons.

Some skirmishes took place among these groups that resulted in armed clashes in the areas of Al-Jadida, Jinan Attia and Ras Yusuf, Libya's news agency reported.

In a statement, Libya Red Crescent urged residents in the city to keep away from the areas surrounding these clashes.

Head of education sector in the city Essam Al-Fehri announced the suspension of study due to clashes for the safety of students and teaching staff. (end)

