Amazon confirms release of Melania Trump documentary

(MENAFN) Amazon has confirmed that a documentary about Melania will be released later this year, offering an “unprecedented, behind-the-scenes” look at the former and incoming First Lady. Filming began in December, with Brett Ratner, known for his films, directing the project.



Amazon is excited to share this unique story with its global audience, and the documentary will be available both in theaters and on Prime Video. Melania Trump is serving as an executive producer alongside Fernando Sulichin, who has worked on notable documentaries about Edward Snowden and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.



The project began a month after Donald Trump won the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Melania, originally from Slovenia, is Trump's third wife and the mother of their youngest son, Barron.



Amazon’s Executive Chairman, Jeff Bezos, has previously shown support for Trump, praising his resilience and making a $1 million donation to his inauguration fund. However, the documentary has sparked some controversy due to Ratner’s involvement, given past allegations of sexual misconduct against him, though no charges were filed.



