Kuwait Moi Arrests Convict Of Kuwaiti Citizenship Forgery

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- The of Interior (MoI) announced on Saturday the arrest of a person convicted of Kuwaiti citizenship forgery who had been escaping since 2021.

The fugitive received support from a former National Assembly MP at that time, so his arrest was delayed, the ministry's public relations and security department said in a news statement.

His citizenship was withdrawn in 2024, in accordance with the Article 21 of the Kuwaiti nationality law, in addition to the citizenship of 64 others affiliated to him, it added.

The defendant was hiding inside a farm in Wafra area, and he dug a corridor to help him escape, it noted.

He was arrested and referred to the competent bodies to take required legal measures against him, it stated.

The step came within the framework of the ministry's efforts aiming to arrest the outlaws and pursue those wanted, it pointed out.

The ministry also stressed determination to chase the outlaws and those involved in cases that threaten the country's security and stability.

It urged all to cooperate with security apparatuses and inform about any violations to ensure maintaining security of all, according to the statement. (end)

