Saudi Arabia Allocates Handsome Sum To Encourage Industries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- Relevant entities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today announced the allocation of SAR10 billion to activate the Standard Incentives Program for the industrial sector, following approval by the Council of Ministers in mid-December.

This initiative seeks to enable industrial investments, spur their growth, and achieve sustainable industrial development in the Kingdom, while elevating the global competitiveness of Saudi industry, the English-language broadcast of the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA). (USD=3.7 riyals)

Key details of the newly launched incentives package were outlined during a ceremony meeting, attended by Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz; Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih; Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh; Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef; Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim; and several other ministers, senior officials, and leaders from major local and global companies, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the Ministry of Investment, the SPA said.

The announced Standard Incentives Program offers coverage of up to 35% of the initial project investment, capped at SAR50 million for each qualifying project. The support is divided evenly across the project lifecycle, granting 50% during the construction phase and 50% during the production phase. This program will be introduced in successive phases, with the first phase targeting investments in transformative chemical industries, automotive manufacturing and parts, and machinery and equipment. Further industry segments are slated for announcement in subsequent phases throughout 2025.

In his address, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim AlKhorayef emphasized that the Standard Incentives Program is the first of its kind in the region, and that it aims to promote the manufacture of products not currently produced in the Kingdom.

The program opens new horizons for high-value industrial investments, accelerates their pace, and ensures their long-term sustainability. It enables both Saudi and international investors to harness the Kingdomآ's unique advantages, including its strategic geographic location that links three continents, its open market, and low customs tariffs.

He underscored that the Standard Incentives Program focuses on achieving localization and local content targets as core drivers of sustainable development. By empowering industries that enhance the use of national resources and bolster reliance on Saudi talent, the program contributes to reducing imports and strengthening the balance of payments.

He added, "These incentives were developed through an exceptional effort of governmental collaboration across diverse agencies, particularly the Local Content and Balance of Payments Committee, chaired by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, which played a pivotal role in formulating policies and directing initiatives that support industrial investments and national manpower."

Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih highlighted that the Standard Incentives Program constitutes a significant step toward realizing the ambitions of Vision 2030 and the National Investment Strategy, both of which aim to attract and expand industrial investments while boosting the competitiveness of Saudi industry.

He noted that these incentives will accelerate the emergence of new industrial facilities across the entire value chain, thereby offering investors stronger, faster, and more cost-competitive local supply chains. Emphasizing the close partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, he expressed optimism for building a robust and diversified industrial base that serves domestic and regional markets.

Eng. Al-Falih also pointed out that the incentives, in their current form, are expected to energize the industrial movement in the Kingdom. Projections indicate the program could generate an estimated SAR23 billion annually in GDP from the targeted projects, extending its impact beyond the creation of a solid industrial foundation.

During the official launch ceremony, a range of investment opportunities in the targeted sectors was introduced to domestic and international firms. The event featured a ministerial panel discussion and workshops that examined how these incentives can shape the future of Saudi industry, enhance its global leadership, and make the Kingdomآ's industrial sector more attractive to both local and foreign investors.

The discussions also underscored how the program contributes to the key objectives of the National Industrial Strategy and the National Investment Strategy.

The Standard Incentives Program aligns with the Vision 2030 goals for the industrial sector by focusing on promising fields such as transformative chemicals, aviation, automotive, food, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and machinery and equipment. These efforts underscore Saudi Arabiaآ's commitment to achieving integrated and sustainable economic diversification. (end)

rk









MENAFN11012025000071011013ID1109079622