Sudanese Army Seizes Key City -- The Military

1/11/2025 3:03:25 PM
KHARTOUM, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- The Sudanese army declared on Saturday seizing the key Al-Jazira state capital Wad Madani in central Sudan.
The regular forces are currently advancing on all axes combing "the rebels' pockets of resistance in the city," the military said in a statement.
In December 2023, the paramilitary force, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), took control of Wad Madani and other towns in the state.
The army and the irregulars have been at war since April 2023. Wad Madani links up roads to several states. (end)
