(MENAFN) In 2024, Russia witnessed a notable increase in its vegetable and fruit imports, according to the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision, which released the data on Friday. The country imported more produce from friendly nations last year, reflecting growing trade activity.



Vegetable imports surged by 9.9 percent year-on-year, reaching a total of 1.7 million tons in 2024, compared to the previous year. Fruit imports also experienced a moderate increase of 2.4 percent, totaling 6.1 million tons.



Among specific fruits, imports of peaches, plums, and cherries grew by 3.9 percent, amounting to 722,600 tons. Turkey emerged as the key supplier for these fruits, further strengthening its role in Russia’s agricultural trade.



his upward trend in imports highlights Russia’s continued reliance on international markets, especially from countries with strong trade relations. The rise in imports reflects ongoing demand for diverse and fresh produce, benefiting both the Russian economy and its trading partners.

