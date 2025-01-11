Explainer: Switzerland Gears Up For Driverless Transport Era

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Automated vehicles, which are controlled by software rather than physical drivers, have been given the green light to operate on Swiss roads from March this year. What impact will this have, and can we expect to see a flood of driverless cars any time soon?





This content was published on January 10, 2025 - 15:55 8 minutes

When not covering fintech, cryptocurrencies, blockchain, banks and trade, swissinfo's business correspondent can be found playing cricket on various grounds in Switzerland - including the frozen lake of St Moritz.



More from this auth English Departme

Following years of controlled trials, the Swiss government has decided that driverless vehicles can meet highway safety requirements under certain conditions (see below).

+ Switzerland greenlights self-driving cars on motorways

Autonomous transport is welcomed by the Swiss authorities as bringing potential improvements to the public transport system and as a likely antidote to traffic jams and accidents caused by careless human drivers. Many other countries worldwide have reached the same conclusion.

SWI swissinfo examines where Switzerland stands on autonomous transport and where the arrival of driverless vehicles could lead us.

In December 2024, the government approved a new phase in the gradual introduction of driverless vehicles.

+ Read about the slow but steady progress of driverless buses

From March 1, 2025, cars can operate on Swiss motorways using assisted driving systems that allow the vehicle to autonomously steer and control the speed and braking. But drivers must be continuously ready to re-take control if needed.

Cantons will have the authority to approve certain routes for automated vehicles that operate without a human driver, which are remotely monitored by a control centre. These vehicles will typically be buses, taxis or delivery vans.

+ Zurich airport tests self-driving shuttle buses

Automated parking, without the presence of the driver, will be permitted at designated car parks and parking zones.

“The borders have been extended for autonomous transport in Switzerland,” said Bettina Zahnd, head of road traffic safety at consultancy group EBP Switzerland.

Autonomous vehicle pilot projects and updates to legislation have also taken place in several countries worldwide, including most European states.

China and some states and cities in the United States have pioneered the introduction of vehicles that operate without a human driver (so-called Level 4 automation, see box below).

In 2020, Waymo became the first operator to be given permission to operate a taxi service without a driver in Phoenix. Two years later, Baidu was given the green light to operate its fleet in the Chinese cities of Wuhan and Chongqing.