Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Expresses Condolences To US
1/11/2025 1:10:25 AM
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to
the United States regarding the forest fires in California,
Azernews reports, citing a post shared by
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on X social network.
The post reads:
"We are deeply saddened by widespread devastation caused by the
wildfires in California, United States. We express heartfelt
condolences to the government and people of the United States, and
to the families of the victims. We wish for a speedy recovery for
all the injured and quick recovery from this tragedy."
