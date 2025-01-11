Dr. Juan P. Chisholm Joins In On A Roundtable Discussion Facilitated By The African Heritage Centre In Ontario, Canada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Juan P. Chisholm is an Acclaimed International Award-Winning Author

Award-Winning Book, Mission Possible: How to from College Debt-Free by Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm

Michael Emeka Dibua, Interim Chair of the Board of Directors of the African Heritage Centre in Ontario, Canada

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Join us on Saturday, January 11, 2025 from 10:00am to 11:30am Eastern time for a special event with Award-Winning, International Acclaimed American Author, Dr. Juan P. Chisholm, who will be joining in on a virtual Roundtable discussion facilitated by the African Heritage Centre in Ontario Canada.The ten (10) time Award-Winning Author of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free and Investitude®, Dr. Juan P. Chisholm will bring his unique expertise to the table on behalf of The African Heritage Centre in Ontario, Canada to discuss the following material topics:1) Dr. Chisholm's inspiration for writing his award-winning book, Mission Possible and promoting a debt-free college graduation;2) how financial freedom can positively impact a person's life and their ability to excel; and3) how communities that are part of the African Heritage Centre in Ontario, Canada and other communities around the world can work together to create pathways for accessible and debt-free education.The discussion with Dr. Chisholm will also include practical, easy-to-follow steps based on the books by Dr. Chisholm.Copies of Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free and other books by Dr. Chisholm can be purchased from Amazon, the Publisher's website ( ) and/or from the Graduate Debt-Free Club Online ( ).Dr. Chisholm will also be joined by panelist, Niccqueta Varmall, who is the Founder of the Creole Chronicles. Niccqueta Varmall is a visionary leader and well-versed speaker that speaks on various topics including cultural preservation, empowerment, and wellness. She will also share her expertise at the event as well.Michael Emeka Dibua, who is the Visionary and present Interim Chair of the Board of the African Heritage Centre shared that he was looking forward to the event for the speakers“to share knowledge and solution[s].” He also shared that he is“looking forward to an engaging interactive session.”The conversation will take place virtually and is freely available to the public by using the following link:ABOUT DR. JUAN PHILLIP CHISHOLMDr. Juan Phillip Chisholm is a ten (10) time internationally acclaimed Award-Winning author, winner of the 2024 prestigious PenCraft Book Awards for Literary Excellence for Winter's Best Book for Young Adults, and the 2024 prestigious London Book Festival Award in the“How To” Category based on his book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free. Dr. Chisholm is also a proud recipient of one of the Florida Book Awards and is an“International Book Award Finalist” for Mission Possible.Additionally, Dr. Chisholm is an acclaimed business owner, teacher, investor, and motivational speaker. He has successfully completed the world-renowned Executive Education program in Strategic Finance for Smaller Businesses at the Harvard Business School in Boston. Dr. Juan P. Chisholm is also a proud graduate of Florida State University (FSU). After graduating from Florida State University, Dr. Chisholm earned his Law Degree from Florida A&M University College of Law in Orlando, Florida where he was the two-time recipient of the prestigious Percy R. Luney Spirit of Service Award. All of this was done debt-free.Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm is also the Founder & Executive Director of the Graduate Debt-Free Club®( ) and Young Investors®, Inc. ( ). Dr. Chisholm's goal is to use these organizations to educate high-school students, college students, and their parents/guardians about financial literacy and how it is possible to go to college and graduate from college debt-free. Additionally, Dr. Chisholm teaches interactive virtual classes online based on the topics of financial literacy, the stock-market, and ways to graduate from college debt-free at .Dr. Chisholm is happily married to his amazing wife and best friend, Audrey K. Chisholm. They are the proud parents of four amazing children.Also, be sure to follow Dr. Chisholm on the following Social Media Platforms:-Facebook: Graduate Debt Free Club-LinkedIn: Juan Chisholm-Instagram: @Juan-TikTok: @JuanFor press inquiries or media interview requests with Dr. Chisholm, contact his Publisher, Greenlight Books & Publishing, LLC at email address: ....ABOUT THE AFRICAN HERITAGE CENTRE IN ONTARIO, CANADAThe African Heritage Centre is incorporated in Ontario, Canada as a Non-Profit Organization. ⁠ Michael Emeka Dibua is the proud visionary and present Interim Chair of the Board of the African Heritage Centre. Learn more about the African Heritage Centre on its website: .

